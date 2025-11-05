Jordan, Qatar Strengthen Collaboration In Accreditation, Vocational Training Fields

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) – Chairman of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI), Thafer Assaraira, met on Wednesday with a delegation from Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education to explore ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise.Talking at the meeting, Assaraira highlighted the "strong" Jordan-Qatar relations, highlighting the Commission's efforts to expand regional cooperation under technical expertise exchange programs and development of common frameworks and standards in higher education, vocational, and technical training areas.Assaraira reviewed Jordan's experience in unifying accreditation references and mechanisms for accrediting educational and training programs and institutions.Assaraira also highlighted the AQACHEI's efforts to activate sectoral skills councils in partnership with the Kingdom's private sector to guide education outputs to meet labor market needs.In turn, the delegation head, Director of Educational Services Centers at Qatar's Ministry of Education, Iman Al-Nuaimi, praised Jordan's experience in accreditation and quality assurance.Al-Nuaimi expressed Qatar's interest in leveraging Jordanian expertise to develop its own accreditation system for educational and training centers, enhancing alignment with labor market demands and improving quality of private education outcomes.According to an AQACHEI statement, discussions covered cooperation in accreditation and quality assurance areas, as well as vocational and technical education programs, aimed to develop the two countries' education and training systems.The Qatari delegation was comprised of Head of Supervision and Follow-up Section Huda Elimadi, the Senior Educational and Training Centers Expert, Fahd Sharani, and the Researcher in Financial Affairs, International Cooperation Department, Al-Anound Albuainain.