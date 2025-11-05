Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freight Train Rolling Out To Armenia Through Azerbaijan Makes Its Way To Georgia

2025-11-05 09:05:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan's grain has started to be shipped out to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On November 5, a convoy of 15 wagons loaded with wheat from Kazakhstan rolled across the Azerbaijani border and set their sights on Georgia.

The cargo transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kasik route will be sent to the Dalarik station in Armenia, following 15 wagons sent from Russia on November 4.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted in a statement in Kazakhstan that restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia had been lifted.

Trend News Agency

