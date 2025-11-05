Freight Train Rolling Out To Armenia Through Azerbaijan Makes Its Way To Georgia
On November 5, a convoy of 15 wagons loaded with wheat from Kazakhstan rolled across the Azerbaijani border and set their sights on Georgia.
The cargo transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kasik route will be sent to the Dalarik station in Armenia, following 15 wagons sent from Russia on November 4.
Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted in a statement in Kazakhstan that restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia had been lifted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment