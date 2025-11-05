Establishment Of Special Tribunal For Crime Of Aggression Against Ukraine In Final Stage Mudra

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Mudra, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform

“Final decisions on the Tribunal's budget are now being made. The Netherlands must have already announced that the Tribunal will be located in The Hague. Starting next year, practical measures and concrete steps for organizing the Tribunal's establishment will begin. Our goal is to make it operational as soon as possible,” she said.

According to the official, the political and legal foundations of the Special Tribunal have already been completed, and the process of practical implementation of the decision will begin next year.

“We have a year to organize the premises, recruit staff - judges, prosecutors, the secretariat, and elect the President of the Tribunal. This is already the practical implementation stage, as all key political and legal decisions have been made,” Mudra explained.

She also announced the completion of work on the Convention Establishing an International Claims Commission. The political approval of the decision at the level of the Council of Europe member states will take place on 15–16 December, and the implementation of the decision is expected to start in 2026.

Katarina Mathernova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine

“The work on the Convention Establishing an International Claims Commission has been completed. Negotiations concluded on 12 September, and on 22 October, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved the text of the Convention,” the Deputy Head of the Office of the President said.

Regarding Russian assets, Mudra emphasized that this remains the most challenging issue.

“We hope to receive an interim decision on the reparations credit, which we urgently need,” she noted, adding that there are no legal obstacles to this, and therefore,“sooner or later this decision will also be made.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Mudra had stated that, considering all the organizational work required, the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine may begin its operations in 2027.

SOF and Russian rebels strike Iskander reloading vehicle and air defense systems in Kursk region

On 25 June, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed, at the Palais de l'Europe in Strasbourg, an agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine committed by the Russian Federation.

On 15 July, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law ratifying the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.