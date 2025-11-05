$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andrew Edelblum

Andrew Edelblum


2025-11-05 09:04:58
  • Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Dayton
Profile Articles Activity

My research explores the dynamic and reciprocal relationship between society and the marketplace. How have brands changed to reflect stakeholders' increasing demand for higher-order value? Has firms' emergent sociopolitical role moved the needle on partisan issues? These questions have taken my dissertation into exciting territory, as I explore how stakeholder relationships are built and broken through brands' expansive role as moral agents and cultural authorities.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Dayton
Education
  • 2022 University of Oregon, Ph.D. in Marketing

