Kuwaiti Min. Highlights Women's Role In Shaping Impact, Advancing Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila highlighted the journey of Kuwaiti women as a leading model in transitioning from empowerment to influence, affirming that "thanks to the wise leadership, a rich history of social and civil activism, and an ever-renewed ambition across generations, Kuwaiti women have made their mark in all fields."
This came in her speech delivered on Wednesday during the high-level side event titled "Women at the Heart of Development: From Empowerment to Impact," organized by the Sultanate of Oman in partnership with the State of Kuwait and the GCC Secretariat General, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Doha, Qatar.
Dr. Al-Huwaila affirmed that Kuwaiti women have contributed to legislation from a humanitarian and social perspective as parliamentarians, led educational and academic institutions as ministers and university presidents, reshaped the cultural landscape as writers, artists, historians, and media figures, and achieved distinction in international sporting events.
She added that Kuwaiti women have advanced specialized healthcare services in fields such as medicine, surgery, nuclear and neurological sciences, and have innovated new technologies and medical devices. They have also gained recognition in space studies, physics, engineering, cybersecurity, and information technology, maintaining a strong presence on Forbes' lists of the most influential and successful women in business and finance.
The minister noted that Kuwaiti women have excelled in humanitarian, volunteer, and relief work, defending human rights and community development, while recently taking on roles in police, military, defense, and judiciary sectors. "These achievements," she said, "represent a national asset of which all Kuwaitis are proud."
Dr. Al-Huwaila emphasized that women's participation is no longer an optional or complementary matter, nor a response to international agendas, but rather a prerequisite for achieving social justice and economic progress. She explained that Kuwait's development policies over the past decades have focused on empowering women educationally, health-wise, economically, and politically, resulting in tangible successes and qualitative gains across all sectors.
"It is time," she stated, "to move to the next phase, enabling women to create sustainable impact through active participation in shaping inclusive policies that promote justice, equality, and sustainable development."
She praised Oman's choice of the event's title, saying that "'Women at the Heart of Development' precisely reflects women's true place in the progress equation - as the beating heart of development - and calls for moving beyond empowerment to influence and change."
Concluding her speech, Dr. Al-Huwaila said the world now stands at a crossroads between empowerment and impact, stressing that "one cannot exist without the other." She called for continuing empowerment efforts while advancing impact creation, affirming that achieving this balance is the path to real development.
She expressed her gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for the kind invitation to participate in this important event and praised the State of Qatar for its professional and world-class organization of the Second World Summit for Social Development.
For his part, GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the GCC's blessed journey has achieved significant milestones that fulfilled many of the goals set by the leaders of the GCC member states. He stressed that Gulf women have played a central role and been partners in economic, social, and family spheres.
Al-Budaiwi explained that the theme of today's event reflects the comprehensive journey of Gulf women over decades of hard work, in line with the vision of GCC leaders, who believe that women's empowerment is not a choice but a foundation for sustainable development.
He noted that GCC countries have adopted the Joint Gulf Action Strategy for Women's Affairs (2024-2030), emphasizing the importance of women's participation across all sectors.
According to statistics from the GCC Statistical Center, women now make up over 40 percent of government employees and 39 percent of the private sector workforce across GCC states. Moreover, 41 percent of academic staff in higher education institutions are women.
Al-Budaiwi added that women hold about 49 percent of senior government positions, 31 percent of top management posts in the private sector, and up to 41 percent of ambassadorial roles in some GCC countries.
Meanwhile, Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Dr. Buthaina Al-Nuaimi said the Second World Summit for Social Development represents a pivotal moment in advancing human-centered sustainable development, reaffirming a collective commitment to justice, dignity, and inclusive participation.
She stressed that comprehensive empowerment of women enhances social development, noting that sustainable progress cannot be achieved without the effective participation of women and girls in decision-making, entrepreneurship, education, health, and social protection.
For her part, Omani Minister of Social Development Dr. Laila bint Ahmed Al-Najjar said the event embodies the GCC's belief in the pivotal role of women in sustainable development, emphasizing that empowerment is not an end in itself, but a comprehensive process driving positive transformation in society.
She added that Gulf women and Omani women in particular have achieved remarkable success in various fields of work, production, and leadership, highlighting the Royal support of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who has ensured that women are active partners in building Oman's renewed renaissance. (end)
