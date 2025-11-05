Single-Cell Omics Market To Reach USD 12.05 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 16.14% CAGR Towards Healthcare

What are the Major Trends in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Single-Cell Omics Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle in the initial development cost, and the price of specialized instruments, reagents, and consumables remains a major barrier. Technological complexity and variability, single-cell omics generate vast and complex datasets that require sophisticated bioinformatics expertise and high-performance computing, a lack of standardization and regulatory compliance.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 47% of the market. The technological advancements and the critical need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. The trends focus on multiomics integration and AI-powered analysis tools. These innovations are transforming life sciences research

For instance,

In February 2025, the BRAIN Initiative in the U.S. have allocated significant funds for research that heavily utilizes single-cell omics to map the complex cellular landscape of the brain, leading to numerous publications and scientific breakthroughs.



Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the Single-Cell Omics market. The increasing government funding and support for genomics research

For instance,

In March 2024, 10x Genomics introduced its next-generation architecture, GEM-X. The first products using this technology, the Chromium GEM-X Single Cell Gene Expression v4 and GEM-X Single Cell Immune Profiling v3 assays, offer enhanced performance, improved workflows, and greater cost-effectiveness for researchers.



US FDA: Approved Single-Cell Omics in 2024-2025

US FDA CLIA-certified Labs For diagnostic purposes within the scope of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). Companion Diagnostics (CDx) For specific, targeted therapies. Amtagvi (lifileucel) For solid tumours. Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) For pediatric graft-versus-host disease.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type Analysis

Which Product Type Led the Single-Cell Omics Market in 2024?

The single-cell genomics segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. The technological advancements and the need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. North America currently dominates the market due to significant R&D investments and the presence of key players, with increased government funding and a focus on personalized medicine initiatives.

However, the single-cell metabolomics segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. It's the ability to unveil cellular heterogeneity and identify crucial biomarkers. Technological advancements in sample analysis techniques, such as microfluidics

By Application Analysis

What Made the Oncology Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The oncology segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The technology has an unparalleled ability to decode the genetic and functional complexities of cancer cells. The insights gained into tumour heterogeneity, drug resistance mechanisms, and the tumour microenvironment are critical for biomarker discovery and the development of targeted, personalized therapies. Significant global research funding and direct clinical applications such as liquid biopsies

By End use Analysis

What Made the Academic and Research Organizations Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The academic and research organizations segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The high capital expenditure on instruments, the extensive nature of academic research projects, focus on novel applications, and a more volatile commercial sector, academic institutions benefit from stable, multi-year funding cycles through government grants and non-profit organizations.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Single-Cell Omics Market?



In January 2024, Akoya Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific are collaborating to combine their respective spatial multi-omics technologies to offer a more complete view of cell interactions within tissues

In January 2024, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic merged to create a stronger entity in the multi-omics space, expanding their service and product portfolios In October 2024, BD announced the commercial launch of the BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, a new family of robotics-compatible reagent kits designed to automate single-cell discovery studies.



Single-Cell Omics Market Key Players List



Standard BioTools Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Mission Bio

CYTENA GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10x Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

BD

ANGLE plc CELLENION

Segments Covered in this Report

By Product Type



Single-Cell Genomics

Single-Cell Metabolomics

Single-Cell Transcriptomics Single-Cell Proteomics

By Application



Oncology

Immunology

Cell Biology Neurology

By End-User



Academic and Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



