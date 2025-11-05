Single-Cell Omics Market To Reach USD 12.05 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 16.14% CAGR Towards Healthcare
|Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 4.65 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 9.16 Billion
|CAGR (2025 - 2034)
|7
|%
|Leading Region
|North America
|Market Segmentation
|By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region
|Top Key Players
|Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioAffinity Technologies, Biotium, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences, Danaher Corporation, LabCorp Drug Development, Luminex Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific
What are the Key Drivers in the Single-Cell Omics Market?A prominent driver is the growing prevalence of complex diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune conditions, and continuous innovation in single-cell analysis platforms, such as next-generation sequencing
What are the Major Trends in the Single-Cell Omics Market?
- In June 2024, Mission Bio: Launched the Tapestri Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution for simultaneous DNA and protein analysis in multiple myeloma research In November 2024, Scale Biosciences offers the QuantumScale Single Cell RNA Kits, providing a highly cost-efficient approach to analyze millions of cells simultaneously In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the ddSEQTM Single-Cell 3' RNA-Sequencing Kit for reliable gene expression analysis.
What is the Emerging Challenge in the Single-Cell Omics Market?
The market is mainly facing a hurdle in the initial development cost, and the price of specialized instruments, reagents, and consumables remains a major barrier. Technological complexity and variability, single-cell omics generate vast and complex datasets that require sophisticated bioinformatics expertise and high-performance computing, a lack of standardization and regulatory compliance.Become a valued research partner with us -
Regional Analysis
How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 47% of the market. The technological advancements and the critical need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. The trends focus on multiomics integration and AI-powered analysis tools. These innovations are transforming life sciences research
For instance,
- In February 2025, the BRAIN Initiative in the U.S. have allocated significant funds for research that heavily utilizes single-cell omics to map the complex cellular landscape of the brain, leading to numerous publications and scientific breakthroughs.
Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?
Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the Single-Cell Omics market. The increasing government funding and support for genomics research
For instance,
- In March 2024, 10x Genomics introduced its next-generation architecture, GEM-X. The first products using this technology, the Chromium GEM-X Single Cell Gene Expression v4 and GEM-X Single Cell Immune Profiling v3 assays, offer enhanced performance, improved workflows, and greater cost-effectiveness for researchers.
US FDA: Approved Single-Cell Omics in 2024-2025
|US FDA
|CLIA-certified Labs
|For diagnostic purposes within the scope of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs).
|Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
|For specific, targeted therapies.
|Amtagvi (lifileucel)
|For solid tumours.
|Ryoncil (remestemcel-L)
|For pediatric graft-versus-host disease.
Segmental Insights
By Product Type Analysis
Which Product Type Led the Single-Cell Omics Market in 2024?
The single-cell genomics segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. The technological advancements and the need to understand cellular heterogeneity in complex diseases like cancer. North America currently dominates the market due to significant R&D investments and the presence of key players, with increased government funding and a focus on personalized medicine initiatives.
However, the single-cell metabolomics segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. It's the ability to unveil cellular heterogeneity and identify crucial biomarkers. Technological advancements in sample analysis techniques, such as microfluidics
By Application Analysis
What Made the Oncology Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The oncology segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The technology has an unparalleled ability to decode the genetic and functional complexities of cancer cells. The insights gained into tumour heterogeneity, drug resistance mechanisms, and the tumour microenvironment are critical for biomarker discovery and the development of targeted, personalized therapies. Significant global research funding and direct clinical applications such as liquid biopsies
By End use Analysis
What Made the Academic and Research Organizations Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The academic and research organizations segment held a major revenue share of the single-cell omics market in 2024. The high capital expenditure on instruments, the extensive nature of academic research projects, focus on novel applications, and a more volatile commercial sector, academic institutions benefit from stable, multi-year funding cycles through government grants and non-profit organizations.On the other hand, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The significant investment in research and development. These companies leverage single-cell omics to accelerate drug discovery, develop more effective precision medicines
What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Single-Cell Omics Market?
- In January 2024, Akoya Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific are collaborating to combine their respective spatial multi-omics technologies to offer a more complete view of cell interactions within tissues In January 2024, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic merged to create a stronger entity in the multi-omics space, expanding their service and product portfolios In October 2024, BD announced the commercial launch of the BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, a new family of robotics-compatible reagent kits designed to automate single-cell discovery studies.
Single-Cell Omics Market Key Players List
- Standard BioTools Inc. Danaher Corporation Mission Bio CYTENA GmbH Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. 10x Genomics Illumina, Inc. BD ANGLE plc CELLENION
Segments Covered in this Report
By Product Type
- Single-Cell Genomics Single-Cell Metabolomics Single-Cell Transcriptomics Single-Cell Proteomics
By Application
- Oncology Immunology Cell Biology Neurology
By End-User
- Academic and Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
