Leverage Shares By Themes Adds Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI), And Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) To Its Single Stock Leveraged ETF Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes is excited to announce the launch of three new single stock leveraged ETFs, available for trading starting November 5, 2025. These products are designed to equip investors to amplify returns (up and down) and dynamically participate in the performance of leading companies. The new ETFs are tailored to target a 200% exposure to the daily performance of their underlying stocks, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI), and Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor efficient tools to help capitalize on market movements at an industry-low management fee for single stock leveraged ETFs at.75%.* The new ETFs are:

LULG Leverage Shares 2X Long LULU Daily ETF GEMG Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF OSCG Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF



“We continue to grow our leveraged ETF portfolio to meet investor demand in names that investors want to trade;” says Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs,“look for more launches scheduled by year-end.”

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, these new funds aim to provide investors with amplified exposure to a range of potentially high-growth innovators across distinct industries. These funds bring the total count of Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 34.

The entire lineup consists of the following:

AALG Leverage Shares 2X Long AAL Daily ETF

ADBG Leverage Shares 2X Long ADBE Daily ETF

AMDG Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF

ARMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF

ASMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF

AVGG Leverage Shares 2X Long AVGO Daily ETF

BAIG Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF

BLSG Leverage Shares 2X Long BLSH Daily ETF

BMNG Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF

BOEG Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF

BULG Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF

COIG Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF

COTG Leverage Shares 2X Long COST Daily ETF

CRCG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF

CRMG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF

CRWG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF

FIGG Leverage Shares 2X Long FIG Daily ETF

FUTG Leverage Shares 2X Long FUTU Daily ETF

GEMG Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF

GLGG Leverage Shares 2X Long GLXY Daily ETF

HOOG Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF

LULG Leverage Shares 2X Long LULU Daily ETF

MPG Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF

NBIG Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF

NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF

OSCG Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF

PANG Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF

PLTG Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF

PYPG Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF

RTXG Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF

TSLG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSLA Daily ETF

TSMG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF

UNHG Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF

XYZG Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit .

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the“Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

