His Excellency Younis Haji Alkhoori, Undersecretary Of The Ministry Of Finance Statement On Flag Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Younis Haji AlKhoori: Flag Day is a national occasion rekindling the spirit of pride and belonging

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that Flag Day is a cherished national occasion that rekindles the spirit of pride and belonging. It is a day when the symbol of the Union soars high, embodying the collective aspirations of the Emirati people in their pursuit of glory and progress.

It is a moment, AlKhoori said, to express our loyalty to a wise leadership that has made love of the nation a guiding principle and raising its flag a shared responsibility that unites us all under the banner of giving, excellence, and national pride.

In a statement marking Flag Day, His Excellency added:“The flag represents an honourable history and holds a profound place in the hearts of the UAE's people. It embodies the vision of a leadership that believes true success is forged through unity and relentless work to elevate the UAE's global standing. On this occasion, we draw inspiration from the very values of unity, determination, and leadership that have driven our nation's achievements and cemented its position as one of the world's most advanced and innovative countries.

At the Ministry of Finance, we reaffirm our commitment to playing an active role in the comprehensive development journey our nation is pursuing with unwavering confidence. We will spare no effort to enhance the efficiency of our financial system and steadfastly support the path toward lasting economic sustainability, AlKhoori said.