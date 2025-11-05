Kailera Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences
- Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
November 11-13, 2025, New York, NY
Presentation: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 9:20 a.m. EST
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
November 17-20, 2025, London, UK
Anti-Obesity Panel: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 am EST
- TD Cowen's Treatment Advancements in Obesity and Related Disorders Summit
November 24, 2025, Virtual
Fireside Chat: Monday, November 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EST
About Kailera Therapeutics
Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity. Kailera's most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has demonstrated positive clinical trial results in obesity in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms of action and routes of delivery. Kailera's mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment