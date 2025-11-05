Childrens Author Flo Jackman Releases 'Bridie's New Family', A Tender Way To Being Introducing Your Child's Adoption Story

MENAFN - Pressat)Children's authorhas launched a touching new picture book that celebrates the beauty and diversity of modern families. Inspired by her own experiences and the stories of adoptive and kinship carers, Jackman's latest tale invites young readers to explore what it truly means to belong.

“Adopted children deserve to see families like theirs in storybooks,” says Jackman.“Adoption is a story of love and belonging, proof that every family, however it's made, is complete.”

The new release continues Flo Jackman's mission to create inclusive stories that normalise difference and help children feel seen. Her gentle storytelling and vibrant illustrations encourage empathy, curiosity, and open conversations about identity and belonging.

About the Book

Bridie's New Family follows a young girl who finds her forever family through adoption. With themes of love, resilience, and connection, it offers an affirming message for children aged 2–8 and the adults who read with them.

About the Author

Flo Jackman is a British children's author whose books celebrate adoption, diversity, and the many ways families are formed. Her work resonates with educators, parents, and adoption advocates who value stories that nurture confidence and understanding in young readers. Flo shares insights, resources, and behind-the-scenes updates at co.

Availability

Bridie's New Family is available now at major online retailers and selected independent bookshops. For signed copies, resources, and author events, visit co.

Media Contact

Flo Jackman

Instagram: @flojackman_author