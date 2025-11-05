Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Fire Force Shuts Down, Warns 146 Offending Commercial Facilities


2025-11-05 08:11:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force shut down and issued notifications and warnings to up to 146 commercial facilities in the district of Jleeb Alshuyoukh for non-abidance by safety regulations.
KFF said in a statement on Wednesday that the campaign was carried out upon instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with direct supervision by the acting force chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Qahtani.
He indicated that more of such inspections would be conducted for sake of public safety. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

