403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Fire Force Shuts Down, Warns 146 Offending Commercial Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force shut down and issued notifications and warnings to up to 146 commercial facilities in the district of Jleeb Alshuyoukh for non-abidance by safety regulations.
KFF said in a statement on Wednesday that the campaign was carried out upon instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with direct supervision by the acting force chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Qahtani.
He indicated that more of such inspections would be conducted for sake of public safety. (end)
ajr
KFF said in a statement on Wednesday that the campaign was carried out upon instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, with direct supervision by the acting force chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Qahtani.
He indicated that more of such inspections would be conducted for sake of public safety. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment