FC Qarabag To Play Next Match In UEFA Champions League Group Stage

FC Qarabag will face FC Chelsea in Baku in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on November 5 at 21:45 (Baku time).

The game will be officiated by a team of referees from Austria.

The main referee will be Sebastian Gishamer, assisted by Roland Riedel and Santino Schreiner. Walter Altmann will serve as the fourth official.

This will be the third encounter between the two sides. Their previous two meetings also took place in the Champions League, during the 2017–2018 season group stage, both ending in favor of the London club.

After the first three rounds, both teams have six points each. In the tournament standings, FC Qarabag currently sits in 13th place, while FC Chelsea is 11th.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.