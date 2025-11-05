Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Baku Metro Employees - Decree

2025-11-05 07:33:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku Metro employees have been awarded, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the individuals were honored in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of the Baku Metro and their effective efforts in enhancing traffic safety.

