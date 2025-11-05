President Ilham Aliyev Awards Baku Metro Employees - Decree

According to the decree, the individuals were honored in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of the Baku Metro and their effective efforts in enhancing traffic safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.