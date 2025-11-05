Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Zambian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the the Republic of Zambia HE Mulambo Haimbe, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

Discussion during the meeting focused on cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.