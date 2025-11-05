Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secura Bio To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London


2025-11-05 07:18:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. ( ), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today announced that Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer will participate in upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from November 17 to 20, 2025 in London, UK.

If you would like to request a meeting with company management, please contact....

About Secura Bio, Inc.
Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit

Investor Contact
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 619-986-1364
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Media Contact
Kit Rodophele
Ten Bridge Communications
Phone: 617-999-9620
...


