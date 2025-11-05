Secura Bio To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. ( ), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today announced that Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer will participate in upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from November 17 to 20, 2025 in London, UK.

If you would like to request a meeting with company management, please contact....

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit

Investor Contact

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 619-986-1364

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Media Contact

Kit Rodophele

Ten Bridge Communications

Phone: 617-999-9620

...