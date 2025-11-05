403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Secura Bio To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. ( ), an integrated pharmaceutical company maximizing commercial outcomes for oncology medicines, today announced that Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer will participate in upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from November 17 to 20, 2025 in London, UK.
Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit
Investor Contact
Media Contact
If you would like to request a meeting with company management, please contact....About Secura Bio, Inc.
Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit
Investor Contact
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 619-986-1364
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
Media Contact
Kit Rodophele
Ten Bridge Communications
Phone: 617-999-9620
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment