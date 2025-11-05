10Th Arab Renewable Energy Forum Concludes In Bahrain, Highlights Green Transition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manama, Nov. 5 (Petra) – The 10th Arab Renewable Energy Forum, organized by the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC), concluded its activities Wednesday in the Bahraini capital, Manama.During the AREC's Executive Bureau meeting, Kamal bin Ahmed, President of the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority, was elected the Commission's Chairman, while Mohammed Ta'ani was elected Secretary-General for a two-year term.The Bureau approved development of an Arab guide for renewable energy, a new four-year strategic plan, amendments to the AREC's bylaws, the establishment of a governance system, and election of the Executive Council and Council of Wise Men.Held in cooperation with the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority and the Arabian Gulf University, the forum stressed adopting energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy transition policies across the Arab world to ensure a "sustainable" and green future. Green education was highlighted as a key pillar for sustainable development.Discussions focused on joint Arab action to enhance energy security, attract energy industries, expand renewable energy use, build partnerships, strengthen integration, boost investment, and prepare a unified Arab guide for renewable energy.In remarks to "Petra" Wdnesday, Mohammed Ta'ani, said the AREC will enter a "new phase" focusing on global developments and stimulating investment in renewable energy projects, smart cities, and electric vehicles.Ta'ani emphasized creating green job opportunities, benefiting from Arab technical expertise, and supporting the green economy across the region.Ta'ani also noted the forum highlighted establishment of a regional center to serve as a platform for researchers, engineers, economists, businesspeople, educators, and policymakers and aims to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, green innovation, vocational education, and regional accreditation.Additionally, President of the Arab Renewable Energy Club (Algeria) was elected, the President of Green Education (Bahrain), and the President of the Private Sector within the Authority (Saudi Arabia).Participants went over legislation, green economy, financing, risk management, insurance, sustainable development, AI, green transportation, electric-powered vehicles, smart cities, energy security, advanced agriculture, renewable energy for food security, green hydrogen, and EV charging infrastructure.