Chinese PM criticizes use of tariffs amid intensifying global disputes
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticized the growing use of tariffs on Wednesday, calling instead for “mutually beneficial cooperation” as global trade tensions escalate.
“Since the beginning of the year, the word tariff has made global headlines. A raft of measures have been taken to severe supply chains or erect barriers. This has seriously undermined international trade rules and disrupted operations of companies globally,” Li said during the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.
He emphasized that it was “particularly imperative and urgent” to enhance global economic governance and refine international trade rules. His comments came amid ongoing US tariffs that have unsettled markets, even as China reached a one-year trade deal with Washington.
Li also pledged to expand market access for foreign companies. “At a time when the world economy is slowing down and international disputes are intensifying, we must all the more adhere to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, embrace free markets and free trade, and resolve cross-border contradictions and problems through joint development,” he said.
The 8th CIIE opened in Shanghai with record participation, featuring representatives from 155 countries and 4,108 international enterprises across 430,000 square meters of exhibition space.
Guest countries of honor this year include Thailand, the UAE, Nigeria, Georgia, Sweden, and Colombia.
Held annually since 2018, the expo has become a key platform for showcasing China’s development strategy, promoting greater openness, and facilitating global trade partnerships.
