MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Sales of $678 million, a 15% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2025

Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, of 18.4%

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.8%

Net loss from continuing operations of $9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million, or 5.3% of sales Revenue backlog of $571 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year (a 21% year-on-year increase in the U.S. segment backlog)

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global's President and CEO, commented,“The implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in our U.S. segment encountered significant challenges that adversely impacted our revenues, profitability, and cash flows, during our third quarter. We deployed extensive resources to ensure that customer service levels were maintained and that business operations could function as we addressed the system issues. I am pleased to report that our financial and operations performance improved dramatically by the end of our third quarter and that this more normalized performance has continued throughout the month of October. We greatly appreciate the patience of our customers and the hard work by the entire MRC Global team during this system transition.”

Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added,“The unexpected revenue shortfall in the third quarter resulting from the new U.S. ERP system implementation was a one-time isolated event. Due to delays in shipments and invoicing, our U.S. backlog grew in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year, bucking the normal seasonal trend. We expect that future quarters will release this backlog growth to revenue, and we anticipate mid-to-high single-digit percentage revenue growth sequentially for the entire company in the fourth quarter of 2025. As our invoicing returns to normalized levels, we expect an improved cash flow outlook for 2026.”

Mr. Saltiel continued,“We look forward to closing our merger with DNOW Inc., as this will be transformational for MRC Global. The combination will create a premier energy and industrial solutions provider with expanded capabilities and scale. Our customers will benefit from a broader portfolio of innovative offerings, our team members will enjoy greater career opportunities, and our investors will gain exposure to a larger, more diversified, and more efficient enterprise."

Net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 was ($9) million, as compared to net income from continuing operations of $29 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024 was $11 million and $24 million, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit margin, Net Debt, Net Debt Leverage Ratio, and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 was ($9) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $23 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $11 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2024 adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $17 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

MRC Global's third quarter of 2025 gross profit was $125 million, or 18.4% of sales, as compared to the third quarter of 2024 gross profit of $157 million, or 20.4% of sales. Gross profit for each of the third quarter 2025 and 2024 includes $13 million of expense and $6 million of income, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $148 million, or 21.8% of sales, for the third quarter of 2025 and was $162 million, or 21.0% of sales, for the third quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $128 million, or 18.9% of sales, for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $120 million, or 15.6% of sales, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted SG&A for the third quarter of 2025 was $116 million, or 17.1% of sales, which excluded $6 million of other non-recurring legal and consulting costs related to the pending DNOW–MRC Global merger and $6 million of ERP system implementation costs. Adjusted SG&A for the third quarter of 2024 was $120 million, or 15.6% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36 million, or 5.3% of sales, in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $47 million, or 6.1% of sales, for the same period in 2024.

An income tax benefit of $4 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 31%, as compared to an income tax expense of $3 million, with an effective tax rate of 9%, for the third quarter of 2024. These rates differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% due to state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and varying foreign income tax rates. In addition, the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased due to a loss before tax and the impact of discrete tax benefits.

The sale of the Canada business closed on March 14, 2025, the results of which are reflected in discontinued operations for all periods presented.

The company's sales were $678 million for the third quarter of 2025, which was 12% lower than the third quarter of 2024 and 15% lower than the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the International segment was up modestly but offset by a decline in the U.S. segment. Sequentially, the company's sales decrease was across all sectors. Both comparative periods were negatively impacted by operational challenges related to the U.S. ERP system implementation in the third quarter.

U.S. sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $550 million, a $94 million, or 15%, decrease from the same quarter in 2024. All sectors experienced a decline primarily driven by the negative impact of operational challenges related to our ERP system implementation. The Production, Transmission, and Infrastructure (PTI) sector sales decreased by $54 million, or 30%, due to a combination of ERP disruption and reduced upstream activity from lower commodity prices. Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector sales decreased $39 million, or 23%, due to a combination of ERP disruption and postponed or canceled projects from tariff-induced higher steel costs, as well as activity declines in the chemical and refining markets. The Gas Utilities sector revenue decreased $1 million.

Sequentially, compared to the second quarter of 2025, U.S. sales decreased $108 million, or 16%. All sectors experienced a decline primarily driven by the negative impact of operational challenges related to our ERP system implementation. The U.S. PTI sector sales fell $70 million, or 36%, and were also negatively influenced by reduced upstream activity due to lower commodity prices. The U.S. DIET sector sales declined by $31 million, or 19%, and were also negatively impacted by canceled or delayed projects. The U.S. Gas Utilities sector sales decreased $7 million, or 2%, the least of all sectors, as the market fundamentals remained robust, offsetting some of the ERP disruption during the quarter.

International sales reached $128 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1 million, or 1%, compared to the same period in 2024. The modest year-over-year growth was driven by the PTI sector, primarily for North Sea project activity.

Sequentially, International sales decreased $12 million, or 9%, from the previous quarter, as growth in the DIET sector, led by projects in Norway, was offset by declines in the PTI sector in Norway and the Middle East.

Gas Utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S.-based, were $292 million in the third quarter of 2025, or 43% of total sales, a decrease of $1 million from the third quarter of 2024.

Sequentially, compared to the second quarter of 2025, the Gas Utilities sector sales decreased $7 million, or 2%.

DIET sector sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $199 million, or 29% of total sales, a decrease of $40 million, or 17%, from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, compared to the previous quarter, DIET sector sales were down $24 million, or 11%, due to declines in the U.S. segment, partially offset by an increase in the International segment.

PTI sector sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $187 million, or 28% of total sales, a decrease of $52 million, or 22%, from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in PTI sector sales was driven by the U.S. segment, partially offset by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, PTI sector sales decreased $89 million, or 32%, primarily due to the U.S. segment, followed by the International segment.

As of September 30, 2025, the company's backlog was $571 million, a 3% decrease from the previous quarter, but an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. The U.S. segment backlog is up 21% compared to the same period last year, supporting a sales increase in the fourth quarter as operational levels normalize from the ERP challenges experienced during the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, the cash balance was $59 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $476 million, and Net Debt was $417 million. Cash used in continuing operations was $36 million in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, availability under the company's asset-based lending facility was $477 million, and liquidity was $536 million. Debt and operating cash flow were both negatively impacted by the ERP system implementation challenges experienced in the third quarter. However, these are expected to resolve as collections continue to normalize in subsequent quarters.

In January 2025, the board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for common stock up to $125 million. During the second quarter of 2025, the company purchased $15 million of its common stock at an average price of $12.35 per share. The common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, were 84.9 million shares.

Due to the pending combination, the share repurchase program has been suspended.

On June 26, 2025, DNOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) and MRC Global jointly announced a definitive merger agreement under which DNOW will acquire MRC Global in an all-stock transaction. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the DNOW and MRC Global boards of directors. The transaction is subject to other customary closing conditions. It is currently anticipated that the transaction closing will occur in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Given the pending combination with DNOW, we will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss our third quarter 2025 results.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of approximately 200 locations, including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers approximately 200,000 SKUs from over 7,100 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 8,300 customers. Find out more at

Monica Broughton

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

MRC Global Inc.

832-308-2847



