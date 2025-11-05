Lantech Expands Louisville Manufacturing To Include Case Sealers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lantech, a global leader in packaging equipment, is proud to announce the expansion of its Louisville, Kentucky manufacturing facility to include production of its CS300 and CS1000 case sealers. Previously, all case sealers were produced exclusively at Lantech's facility in Malden, Netherlands.

By adding CS300 and CS1000 production in Louisville, Lantech continues its commitment to growing its North American case equipment capabilities. This expansion enables the company to offer shorter lead times, faster delivery, and stronger local support for customers across North America.

The first case sealer manufactured in Louisville shipped out on Monday, October 13, 2025, marking an important milestone in the company's case equipment expansion strategy.

“Expanding case sealer production to our Louisville factory represents another step in our mission to serve North American customers with incredible value and reliability,” said Jim Lancaster, CEO of Lantech.“With the new capability of building case sealers here, customers can expect not only world-class equipment, but also faster access to the machines and parts they need.”

The Louisville expansion builds on a series of investments in the region, including the opening of the North American case equipment manufacturing facility in 2023 and subsequent capacity expansions. The company continues to expand its footprint in Jeffersontown, KY, where Lantech employs hundreds of skilled associates dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable packaging solutions.

Lantech's case equipment line, including case erectors and case sealers, helps manufacturers across industries reduce downtime, improve packaging consistency, and lower costs. Bringing the CS300 and CS1000 Case Sealers to customers in North America ensures better support and reinforces Lantech's long-term commitment to the region.