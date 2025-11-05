403
Paritee Buys Brussels-Based Public Affairs Firm RPP Group
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS - Paritee, the fast-expanding European-based communications agency group, has acquired RPP Group, a public affairs consultancy headquartered in Brussels, to extend its expertise across regulated and policy-driven sectors.
Founded in 2002, RPP Group focuses on advocacy and public affairs in highly-regulated sectors. The firm has more than 60 consultants representing over 16 nationalities working across its offices in Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome and London.
The addition of RPP, for an undisclosed sum, strengthens Paritee's offer across Europe, alongside public affairs teams within its other agencies: Brands2Life in the UK and US; Fenton Fitzwilliam in Ireland and Brussels, Geelmuyden Kiese in Denmark, Norway and Sweden; and LHLK Gruppe in Germany.
Paritee CEO Jonas Palmqvist, who also becomes the new chairman of RPP Group, said the agency brought“deep expertise in European public affairs and a unique stronghold in healthcare and life sciences” and stood out as“one of Brussels' most trusted consultancies, defined by exceptional people and strong leadership.”
RPP will continue to operate under its existing brand, led by Lutz Dommel as CEO, who also joins Paritee as a partner and member of the group's executive committee. Founder Sebastian Rohde and principal shareholder Dr Marc-Angelo Bisotti both become Paritee shareholders as part of the deal. Rohde will continue as a senior advisor, while Bisotti will focus on his AI-driven policy data company.
Dommel said:“Becoming part of Paritee is both a natural step and a proud moment for our team, marking the start of a new chapter that connects our Brussels roots with a broader European presence. Our culture, values and entrepreneurial spirit remain unchanged, but our reach and impact will grow.
“We will continue to build on our expertise within healthcare and life sciences while expanding into other high-impact areas such as energy and technology - where we have already laid strong foundations and see a steadily growing client base.”
Paritee was founded in 2021 by chairman Lars Erik Grønntun, former global president of Hill & Knowlton (now Burson), and its annual net sales now exceed €60 million, with around 500 employees working across 16 offices in 12 markets.
Grønntun said:“The acquisition of RPP Group reflects our disciplined expansion – building scale in markets and sectors where we can create meaningful impact for clients. The addition of RPP Group strengthens our position in Europe's most regulated and strategically important sectors and marks a clear step in our growth strategy as we expand across priority markets and establish Paritee as a bold challenger in the international communications landscape.”
