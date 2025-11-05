Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish vice president to represent his nation at COP30 in Brazil

2025-11-05 04:46:27
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will travel to Belem, Brazil on Wednesday to attend the leaders’ summit of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30).

At the summit, scheduled for Nov. 6-7, Yilmaz is set to deliver remarks highlighting the importance of strengthening global cooperation in combating climate change. He will also participate in the “Energy Transition” session.

COP30, running from Nov. 10-21, is expected to host thousands of participants, including government officials, private sector representatives, and civil society organizations. This year’s conference marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and will focus on turning climate commitments into tangible outcomes, accelerating equitable and sustainable transitions, and protecting forests, biodiversity, and tropical ecosystems. The event will also emphasize climate financing, technology sharing, and support for developing nations.

Türkiye continues to pursue its climate policies aligned with its 2053 net-zero target and updated Nationally Determined Contribution, while actively engaging in multilateral climate diplomacy. In this context, Türkiye is also a candidate to host COP31.

