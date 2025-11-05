403
Flights at airports across Belgium gets disrupted over drone sighting
(MENAFN) Flights at several Belgian airports were disrupted on Tuesday following multiple suspected drone sightings, with Brussels Airport, the country’s busiest, seeing no departures or arrivals for a period. Air traffic was first halted around 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT), briefly resumed, and then suspended again.
Liege Airport was also affected, with no clear timeline for resumption. Drone sightings were reported near military airbases, including Kleine-Brogel and Florennes. Charleroi Airport, Belgium’s second-largest, also temporarily stopped flights as a precaution.
Authorities diverted flights to nearby airports such as Ostend, Charleroi, Eindhoven, and Maastricht. Inside Brussels Airport, images showed camp beds prepared for stranded passengers.
This marks the fourth consecutive night drones were reported over Kleine-Brogel, a key military facility near the Dutch border. Belgium’s Defence Minister, Theo Francken, described the incidents as “a clear mission targeting Kleine Broge” and confirmed an investigation is underway.
Recent drone activity has also been recorded near Ostend and Antwerp’s Deurne airports, continuing a string of aerial disruptions at European airports in cities including Munich, Copenhagen, and Oslo.
