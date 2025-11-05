403
African Union (AU), All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Confirm January 7-11, 2026 for 9th Awards in Lagos
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LAGOS, Nigeria, November 4, 2025/ -- The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) () have officially announced the 9th edition of Africa's global music awards will now take place between Wednesday, January 7 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Previously scheduled for November 2––30, 2025, the awa’ds’ date adjustment followed extensive consultations with partners, artistes, and stakeholders across Africa and the dias ora.
Explaining the decision,’Nde Ndifonka, AFRIMA’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Cameroonian music star popularly known as Wax Dey, said the new dates in January will allow for broader participation and ensure a top-quality experience for everyone involved.
“AFRIMA is not just a’ award show; it is Af”ica’s global music stage,” said Nd“fonka, who is also a lawyer. “Rescheduling the 9th edition to January allows us to deliver the kind of world-class celebration that truly reflects Africa’s creative power. It also ensures that more of our stakeholders, artistes, fans, media, and partners can participate fully. This is about giving African music the grand platform it deserve” ”
The 9th AFRIMA, held in partnership with the African Union Commission, the Federal Government of Nigeria as the Official Host Country and Lagos State as the Official Host City, will feature a week-long lineup of music, culture, and entertain ent.
The con’inent’s biggest music festival will commence officially on Wednesday, January 7 with the exclusive Welcéme Soirée for nominees, delegates, guests and international media offering a premium networking space for artistes, industry leaders, sponsors, and media professionals. On the same day, the 9th AFRIMA Diamond Showcase, a special performance platform for undiscovered African music acts, will host 15 budding talents creating an opportunity for them to connect their sounds to a larger audience and break into mainstream music uccess.
On Thursday, January 8, the spotlight will shift to the Africa Music Business Sum—it (AM’S) —AFRIMA’s signature conference for thought leadership and collaboration within the African music ecosystem. Later that evening, guests will be treated to ’he Music Icons’ Night, a celebration of legendary figures who h’ve shaped Africa⦮bsp;s music heritage.
The excitement continues on Friday, January 9 with a vibrant lineup that includes community outreach visits to schools, a host city cultural tour, and a courtesy reception with the Lagos State Government. The day will close on a high note with the AFRIMA Music Village, an open air live performances, star studded conc t & festival arena
Saturday, January 10, will bring the energy up further at the 9th AFRIMA Nominees & Industry Party, a glamorous night dedicated to past winners, curren’ nominees, and AFRIMA’s value sponsors and partners.
The week-long celebration will culminate on Sunday, January 11, 2026 with the live broadcast 9th AFRIMA Awards Ceremony at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos. The grand event will include a live Red Carpet broadcast and feature electrifying performances from some of Africa's biggest music stars. The ceremony will be aired to over 84 c untries around the world.
News.Africa-Wire
