Ruthless Brazil Thrash Honduras 70 As Egypt, Switzerland Ease To Wins

Doha: Four-time champions Brazil crushed Honduras 7–0 while Egypt and Switzerland also claimed emphatic victories in their opening matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 yesterday.

Defending champions Germany were held by Colombia, while Venezuela, South Korea, North Korea and Zambia recorded victories in a festive atmosphere at Aspire Zone's Competition Complex amid strong crowd support.

Ruan Pablo opened the floodgates for Brazil in the ninth minute as Dudu Patetuci's side made a dominant start to their Group H campaign at Bader Bilal Pitch.

Compared to Erling Haaland and dubbed the 'Haaland of Sertao', Dell doubled the lead in the 15th minute and completed his brace in first-half stoppage time, after Felipe Morais had netted Brazil's third goal in the 19th minute.

After storming to a 4-0 lead before the break, Brazil added three more goals through Vitor Hugo, Angelo, and Gabriel Mec in the second half to complete the rout.

“Our goal was to start well in the tournament, and that's what we did. We executed everything we trained for. I'm very happy with my goal - it gives me even more confidence for the next matches,” said midfielder Morais.

In the other Group H match, Abel Nyirongo's quick brace powered Zambia to a 3–1 comeback win over Indonesia at Mansour Muftah Pitch.

Indonesia went ahead through Zahaby Gholy in the 12th minute, but Nyirongo struck twice in the 35th and 37th minutes to turn the game around before Lukonde Mwale sealed the win with a goal in the 41st minute.

Egypt outclass Haiti; Venezuela impress

Egypt delighted their passionate fans at Khaled Ballan Pitch, recording a commanding 4-1 win over Haiti in their Group E opener.

Belal Attia fired home in the third minute from Hamza Abdelkarim's assist, before Abdelaziz Elzoghby doubled the lead in the 11th minute.

Nikolai Pierre pulled one back for Haiti with a superb curler in the 20th minute, but Abdelkarim restored Egypt's two-goal advantage seven minutes later. Omar Kamal wrapped up the victory with a 72nd-minute header from Attia's assist as the Young Pharaohs marked their return to the tournament in style - their first appearance since 1997.

“I'm very happy with the result for two reasons: first, we've often had slow starts in past tournaments, and second, we've made the Egyptian people happy both here and back home,” said coach Ahmed El Kass.

In the other Group E match, Venezuela delivered an outstanding display to defeat England 3-0 at Khaled Salman Pitch.

Captain Roman Davis opened the scoring in the 40th minute, Dioner Fuentes doubled the lead in 45th minute and substitute Eider Barrio added a third in stoppage time.

Omar Kamal (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring Egypt's fourth goal.

Switzerland, South Korea off to winning starts

At Mahmoud Soufi Pitch, Switzerland impressed in their Group F opener with a 4–1 win over Cote d'Ivoire.

Captain Gil Zufferey unleashed a powerful long-range strike in the 12th minute to give his side the lead, with Adrien Llukes extending the advantage four minutes before half-time.

Giacomo Koloto and Jill Stiel added two more in the second half to seal the victory, while Hubert Yao netted a late consolation for Cote d'Ivoire in the 81st minute.

“It's an honour to be here and to score in our first game. It's the perfect start. Everyone fights for one another - we're a genuine team, and I think it showed today,” said Zufferey.

In the other Group F match at Mohammed Ghanim Pitch, South Korea edged Mexico 2–1.

Koo Hyeonbin opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Aldo De Nigris equalised before the break. Nam Ian restored South Korea's lead in the 49th minute, and the Koreans held firm defensively to secure the three points.

Germany held in thriller; North Korea cruise to 5–0 win

At Ibrahim Khalfan Pitch, Germany struck early against Colombia, with Toni Langsteiner scoring after just 16 seconds - the third-fastest goal in the tournament's 40-year history.

The Group G opener was packed with end-to-end action as both sides created several chances. Juan Catano levelled the score with a fine strike from the edge of the box in the 57th minute, and the teams shared the points.

“We began the match behind early. The opener is always tough, especially against Germany. The boys competed well, and we're happy with this point,” said Colombia coach Freddy Hurtado.

Meanwhile, North Korea overwhelmed El Salvador 5–0 in the other Group G match at Adel Mallala Pitch. Ri Kang-rim and Kim Yu-jin both scored twice - Ri in the 14th and 68th minutes, Kim with penalty in first-half and in 88th minute - while Han Il Bok added a fifth in fifth minute of stoppage time.

Eight more group-stage matches are scheduled today, including a mouth-watering Group K clash between France and Chile. Saudi Arabia will launch their Group L campaign against Austria.