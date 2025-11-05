403
Inacio On Italy Belief And Vibrant Qatar Atmosphere At U-17 World Cup
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) From the first minute to the last of Qatar's FIFA U-17 World Cup showdown with Italy on Monday, the home fans backed their team with incessant noise and passion, creating an intoxicating buzz at the Aspire Zone complex.
The match concluded a thrilling opening day at the newly-expanded tournament, which featured eight matches and 27 goals. The hosts ultimately went down 1-0 to their illustrious opponents, who mixed class, steel and poise to bank a hard-fought win. Samuele Inacio netted the game's only goal and, speaking to FIFA, explained why the carnival atmosphere ensured it was an occasion to savour.
“It was amazing,” said the Borussia Dortmund striker, fresh from being presented with his Player of the Match prize.“We were playing against the home team, so it was crazy. To play in this fantastic atmosphere and win makes us very proud. The key was the focus. We stayed together. We have a lot of confidence for this tournament. We did a great EURO (reaching the semi-finals), and we are ready to have a great World Cup.”
Italy captain Benit Borasio wore a beaming smile as he reflected on his U-17 World Cup debut.“The atmosphere was incredible,” he said.“Even if the fans are against you, it gives you energy. That emotion transmits to you. The pitch was also perfect. It was great.”
Qatar coach Alvaro Mejia witnessed his team go toe to toe against a top-quality outfit. The host nation steadfastly hunted an equaliser following Inacio's strike, but could not find a way through Italy's well-drilled backline. Mejia declared the squad's collective hunger to reward their vibrant support when they return to action against South Africa tomorrow
“Here in Qatar, everyone loves football,” he said.“They love to be part of it. The atmosphere was beautiful. It was colourful all around. For the people to watch players at this age – who very soon are going to be on TV and will be stars – it's something amazing.
“I am happy with how we performed against one of the strongest teams. The idea was to go out and compete. We competed. I am proud of the players and now we are going to come back against another strong team in South Africa. Let's try to give the best of ourselves for all the people who are coming here to support. We have to push ourselves to the limits.”
The game's winning goal was fitting for the stage. Centre-back Borasio arrowed a sensational defence-splitting pass into the path of Inacio, who finished clinically into the bottom corner.“It was a good assist from Benit,” said Inacio of his skipper's contribution.“I didn't expect it, to be honest! It was a great pass. To have a captain like him is fantastic. He has a lot of responsibility, and he takes us with him.”
Borasio, who plays his club football for Juventus, was a towering presence in the Italy backline throughout the contest. His comfort in possession was also eye-catching, and it came as little surprise to learn he formerly played higher up the pitch.“In the past, I played in the middle, like a CDM (defensive midfielder). Now I play centre-back. I like to play there, because I can drive with the ball and pass through the lines to my mates.”
On the honour of leading his nation out at Qatar 2025, Borasio added:“It's amazing to be captain for Italy, especially in the World Cup. You feel the responsibility for your team and for your country. It is a great feeling.” (fifa)FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
