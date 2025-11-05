Trump Holds Trade Talks With Switzerland

Trump announced the talks on his Truth Social platform.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer will continue discussions with the Swiss leadership.“I want to congratulate everyone present on a job well done. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said. It was initially unclear where and in what setting the meeting took place and who took part. The Swiss authorities did not initially provide any information on this either.

Switzerland is particularly affected by Trump's protectionist trade policy. At the beginning of August, Trump announced punitive tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products – one of the highest rates worldwide that the US has imposed on its trading partners.

The measure is hitting the Swiss economy hard: the watch and machinery industries as well as the food industry with chocolate and cheese are among those affected. The pharmaceutical industry also fears considerable additional burdens, as Washington had also threatened to impose further massive surcharges.

Shortly before the tariffs came into force on August 7, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to Washington for talks. However, a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not result in a breakthrough in the tariff dispute.

