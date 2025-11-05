Russian Army Loses 900 Soldiers And Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,329 (+3) tanks, 23,535 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 34,273 (+24) artillery systems, 1,535 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,237 (+2) air defense systems, aircraft – 428 (+0), helicopters – 346 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 78,258 (+398), cruise missiles – 3,918 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 66,574 (+70), special equipment – 3,990 (+0).

The data is being verified.

Russians attack industrial infrastructure in Mykolaiv

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 4, as of 22:00, there were 144 clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lin, with the enemy most actively attempting to attack in the Pokrovsk direction.

