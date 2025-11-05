Sampo Plc Cancels Repurchased Shares
| Number of A shares
|Votes attached to the A shares
|Total number of the shares and votes (including 1,000,000 B shares)
|Prior to the cancellation of the own shares
|2,690,238,860
|2,690,238,860
|2,691,238,860 shares and 2,695,238,860 votes
|After the cancellation of the shares
|2,669,754,027
|2,669,754,027
|2,670,754,027 shares and 2,674,754,027 votes
Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 347 million shares, corresponding to 12.5 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.
Further information on share buybacks is available at .
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
