(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 November 2025 at 9.45 am EET Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 20,484,833 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme launched on 6 August 2025 and the repurchases were made during 7 August –31 October 2025. The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 0.76 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation.

Number of A shares

Votes attached to the A shares Total number of the shares and votes (including 1,000,000 B shares) Prior to the cancellation of the own shares 2,690,238,860 2,690,238,860 2,691,238,860 shares and 2,695,238,860 votes After the cancellation of the shares 2,669,754,027 2,669,754,027 2,670,754,027 shares and 2,674,754,027 votes

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 347 million shares, corresponding to 12.5 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.

Further information on share buybacks is available at .

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

