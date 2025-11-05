403
Turkish Vice President to Represent Country at COP30
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz is scheduled to travel to Belem, Brazil on Wednesday to represent Türkiye at the leaders’ summit of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30).
During the summit, set for Nov. 6-7, Yilmaz is anticipated to convey messages highlighting the importance of bolstering "joint global efforts in the fight against climate change" during his speech at the leaders’ session. Additionally, he will participate in the “Energy Transition” discussion.
COP30 is planned to take place from Nov. 10-21, attracting thousands of attendees from numerous nations, alongside delegates from the private sector and civil society organizations.
This year’s conference, marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, will prioritize translating climate pledges into tangible outcomes, promoting a fair and sustainable transition, and protecting forests, biodiversity, and tropical ecosystems.
The summit also seeks to enhance climate financing, facilitate technology sharing, and foster solidarity with developing nations.
As Türkiye continues to implement its climate strategies in alignment with its 2053 net-zero target and updated Nationally Determined Contribution, it remains actively involved in multilateral climate diplomacy. In this context, Türkiye is also a candidate to host COP31.
