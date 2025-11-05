403
U.S. Shutdown Causes Delay in Canada’s Trade Data Publication
(MENAFN) Statistics Canada revealed Tuesday it will push back publication of September 2025 international trade figures, blaming interruptions stemming from the partial U.S. federal government shutdown.
The Canadian agency had initially slated November 4 for releasing international merchandise trade and services trade data. No revised publication date has been announced.
The statistical bureau clarified in a statement that it obtains Canadian export data to the United States from the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB). The partial shutdown has impacted USCB functions, preventing critical data files from reaching Statistics Canada.
"As a result, Statistics Canada must postpone the release of merchandise trade data for the September reference month, as well as the release of monthly trade in services, which depends on complete merchandise trade data," the statement read.
Statistics Canada verified that its third-quarter publications for Canada's balance of international payments and gross domestic product, set for November 27 and 28 respectively, will proceed on schedule. Should September trade figures remain inaccessible, however, the organization will generate special estimates for that month's U.S. exports, incorporating modeled data components.
The bureau cautioned that upcoming release schedules for following months may face disruption depending on shutdown duration. It referenced a 35-day U.S. government shutdown spanning 2018-2019 that triggered postponements for five straight monthly international merchandise trade reports.
