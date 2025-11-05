Aishwarya Rai Exposes The 'Real Side' Of Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan After Marriage?

Aishwarya Rai made a statement in an interview shortly after her marriage. However, now all kinds of news are circulating. Aish is really brilliant, and the Bachchan family is very wonderful... but this news? Look what it is...

Amidst rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, there are also counter-rumors that it's false news. Movie lovers and their fans are quite confused about this.

According to recent information, the couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are doing well without any disagreements. However, it's said there's another reason for the news spreading.

Actress Aishwarya Rai has immense love for her mother. That's why she reportedly spends more time with her ailing mother. It's said she personally takes care of her mother instead of relying on help.

It's said these rumors are spreading because she isn't seen out with the Bachchan family much. With the whole family busy with films and politics, it's hard for them to go out together.

Since everyone in the family is busy with their own work, it's not possible to see Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together often. Aish is mostly seen with her daughter Aaradhya.

For all these reasons, rumors have spread that there's a rift between Abhi-Aish and they're getting a divorce. The truth is, there are no problems in the Bachchan family, say close sources.

This is all okay... Around the time of her wedding, as the new daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai said something in an interview. See what it was...

'Jaya Bachchan is like a mother to me. I'm forever grateful for how she accepted me and the love she showed,' she had said. About Amitabh, she said, 'I call my father-in-law 'Pa.' He showers me with affection like a father.' She called her in-laws 'Ma-Pa'.

But today, it's said that all is not well in the Bachchan family. Along with news that Jaya and Aishwarya don't get along, it's also said that a distance has grown between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

Whatever happens, the news of a divorce is said to be completely false. Only time will tell, we just have to wait and see..!