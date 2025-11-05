Who Is Jason Hedberg? Meet New Jersey Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill's Husband, Their Children

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey gubernatorial race on Tuesday, becoming the 57th governor of the state. She defeated US President Donald Trump-backed candidate Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative and Republican, the Associated Press announced.

The 53-year-old congresswoman will be New Jersey's second female governor. Her victory gives Democrats control of the governor's office for a third consecutive term, the first time in six decades that either major party has achieved a three-peat.

Mikie Sherill's personal life and family

Mikie Sherrill is a former American Navy pilot and attended the US Naval Academy, where she met her husband, Jason Hedberg. The couple had been married for over 20 years, according to an Instagram post by Sherrill in April 2025, though the exact details of when they got married are not publicly available.

In the post, Sherrill's husband, Jason Hedberg, was seen volunteering for her campaign, where he also spoke about their marriage.

They reside in Montclair, New Jersey, and have four children - two sons and two daughters.

After his military service, Jason Hedberg transitioned to civilian life, reportedly working in the aviation and finance sectors over the past few years.

| 'A Moment Comes...': Zohran Mamdani echoes Nehru's words in victory speech

Details on Mikie Sherrill and Jason Hedberg's children are limited, but two of their kids, Lincoln and Margaret Hedberg, are reportedly attending the US Naval Academy, following in their parents' footsteps.

Family picture of Sherill

Their admission to the institution recently caused a row after it was revealed that the two of them were among the only nine students to secure a spot. The two were reportedly nominated by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former interim Senator George Helmy.

Election results and victory message

With approximately 80% of the votes counted, the Associated Press estimated that Mikie Sherrill secured 56% of the votes, as opposed to Jack Ciattarelli's 42.9%.

Sherrill's total vote count exceeded 1,482,608 votes, while Ciattarelli received 1,133,364, the report said. She has been representing New Jersey's 11th district in the US House of Representatives since 2019.

| NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani vows to end 'corruption culture,' takes a dig at Trump

Shortly after the announcement of her victory, Sherrill posted a message on her X account to express gratitude to the voters of New Jersey for electing her.

“It is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state's 57th Governor,” Sherrill wrote“I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve,” she added in the post.