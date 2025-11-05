Drone Operators Destroy Dozens Of Enemy Shelters In Kharkiv Region
Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit are delivering powerful strikes on enemy positions and personnel in the Kharkiv region
“Our reconnaissance detects, our Mavics and FPVs strike, and the Vampires burn everything to the ground,” the military stated.Read also: Ukrainian defenders hold several positions on Russian territory – Kursk Group of Forces
Border guards eliminated several dozen invaders, burned dozens of shelters, destroyed an enemy cannon and a car, and hit a Russian invaders' tank.
As reported by Ukrinform, marines destroyed two Russian boat that were attempting to cross the river.
