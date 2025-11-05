403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Receives Bosch Exceptional Mastery Award
(MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, November 3, 2025: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), Kuwait’s exclusive distributor for Bosch home appliances, announced that it has received the prestigious “Exceptional Mastery” Award from BSH Home Appliances FZE, recognizing its outstanding growth and strategic excellence.
The “Exceptional Mastery for Bosch 90CM Gas Cooker (FS90) Range Across Every Value Class” award recognizes AAW’s outstanding performance in promoting, selling, and supporting Bosch’s 90CM gas cooker lineup, and stands as a testament to AAW’s position as the top-performing distributor for this product category in the region.
The award was presented to AAW by Mr. Murat Siragan, Head of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, and Mr. Luis Alvarez Gómez de Salazar, Head of BSH Home Appliances Egypt, during a two-day regional partner event. This event was held at Bosch’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Egypt, which serves as the new production hub for the 90CM Gas Range Cooker (FS90). It brought together Bosch leaders and key partners from across the GCC to celebrate collaboration and innovation.
The two-day event featured an immersive factory tour and interactive knowledge-sharing sessions that underscored Bosch’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and performance. During the visit, the Bosch team showcased the inspiring success story behind the Bosch FS90, now recognized as the Category King across the region, and unveiled the 2026 marketing and communication roadmap, outlining the brand’s strategic direction for continued innovation and growth.
Bosch is a German engineering and electronics company headquartered in Munich, Germany. It is one of the largest manufacturers of household appliances in Europe and the second-largest globally. AAW has been the exclusive distributor for Bosch in Kuwait for more than twenty years. Bosch’s product portfolio covers a full range of modern electrical appliances, including stoves, ovens, hoods, extractors, dishwashers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and small appliances such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, electric kettles and grills.
The “Exceptional Mastery for Bosch 90CM Gas Cooker (FS90) Range Across Every Value Class” award recognizes AAW’s outstanding performance in promoting, selling, and supporting Bosch’s 90CM gas cooker lineup, and stands as a testament to AAW’s position as the top-performing distributor for this product category in the region.
The award was presented to AAW by Mr. Murat Siragan, Head of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, and Mr. Luis Alvarez Gómez de Salazar, Head of BSH Home Appliances Egypt, during a two-day regional partner event. This event was held at Bosch’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Egypt, which serves as the new production hub for the 90CM Gas Range Cooker (FS90). It brought together Bosch leaders and key partners from across the GCC to celebrate collaboration and innovation.
The two-day event featured an immersive factory tour and interactive knowledge-sharing sessions that underscored Bosch’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and performance. During the visit, the Bosch team showcased the inspiring success story behind the Bosch FS90, now recognized as the Category King across the region, and unveiled the 2026 marketing and communication roadmap, outlining the brand’s strategic direction for continued innovation and growth.
Bosch is a German engineering and electronics company headquartered in Munich, Germany. It is one of the largest manufacturers of household appliances in Europe and the second-largest globally. AAW has been the exclusive distributor for Bosch in Kuwait for more than twenty years. Bosch’s product portfolio covers a full range of modern electrical appliances, including stoves, ovens, hoods, extractors, dishwashers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and small appliances such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, electric kettles and grills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment