Myseo Launches The Invite-Only Platform Recognized As The Best SEO Community For Verified Professionals

Building an Entity of Trust

In an industry filled with information but short on verification, the mySEO App positions itself as the central hub for credible SEO knowledge. The platform connects professionals with verified experts, delivers ongoing education, and promotes transparent collaboration within the SEO community.

mySEO connects SEOs with verified vendors, educates members through live workshops and podcasts, and maintains a curated invite-only structure to ensure quality engagement.

This ongoing cycle of connection, education, and collaboration strengthens mySEO's reputation as a trusted ecosystem where expertise and integrity reinforce each other.

Announcing Our Verified Partners

The mySEO App proudly introduces its first group of verified partners, selected through a detailed verification process to ensure authenticity, performance, and reliability.

Bazoom – The Global Outreach Network Bazoom connects brands with relevant publishers through high-quality editorial placements. Their relationship-driven approach helps mySEO members access trusted link-building opportunities.

ODYS – Premium Aged Domains and Authority Assets ODYS is a leading marketplace for aged domains and authority sites that help SEOs build projects on foundations of genuine trust and history.

SEO – The Trusted Domain Marketplace for SEOs SEO provides SEO-optimised domains designed for link-building, PBNs, and business launches. Their data-led approach makes them a reliable resource for measurable SEO growth.

SEO NEO – Automated Link Building, Stacks, and Tiered SEO at Scale SEO NEO enables scalable, strategic link-building with precision. Their verified automation tools help SEOs build advanced tiered link ecosystems efficiently.

FatJoe – Industry-Leading SEO and Content Services FatJoe is a globally recognised white-label SEO provider, relied upon by thousands of agencies for link-building, outreach, and content creation. Their proven reliability aligns with mySEO's quality standards.

Live Workshops and Featured Guest Experts

The mySEO App is more than a community. It is a verified learning platform where members can engage directly with leading figures in the SEO industry through live workshops and exclusive livestreams.

Upcoming featured guests include:

Jason Hennessey, CEO of Hennessey Digital, sharing enterprise SEO insights.







James Dooley, founder of FatRank, discussing performance marketing and local lead generation.







Craig Campbell, founder of CraigCampbellSEO, revealing SEO growth frameworks and YouTube strategies.







Koray Tuğberk Gübür, founder of Holistic, exploring semantic SEO and algorithmic understanding.







Julian Goldie, founder of Goldie Agency, providing actionable backlink strategies and outreach methods.







Joe Davies, Co-Founder and Director at FatJoe, covering scalable agency growth and content quality systems.







Tamara Novitović, Head of SEO at Bazoom, discussing outreach best practices and international SEO success.







Many more experts will be announced in the coming months as mySEO continues to expand its verified speaker lineup.

Members can attend live sessions, ask questions in real time, and learn actionable strategies directly from trusted professionals.

A Message from Kasra Dash, Founder of mySEO







“When I first got into SEO, information was everywhere but consistency was missing. I created mySEO to connect people with verified experts and trusted vendors in one unified space. Our mission is simple: to help as many SEOs as possible, share real insights, and make the industry more transparent and collaborative.”

- Kasra Dash, Founder of mySEO App and The Masterminders Conference

About mySEO App

mySEO is a free, invite-only SEO community app that connects marketers, business owners, and SEO professionals with vetted experts and verified vendors.

Through live educational workshops, verified partnerships, and a quality-first approach, mySEO is quickly becoming one of the most respected names in the digital marketing world. Follow mySEO on Social Media

