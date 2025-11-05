403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cinnabon UAE Unveils The Matcha Collection – A Fusion of Iconic Flavors Perfectly Complementing Their Signature Rolls
(MENAFN- Click On Group) Cinnabon UAE proudly announces the launch of The Matcha Collection, a bold and exciting new line of beverages crafted to perfectly complement its world-famous cinnamon rolls.
This innovative collection introduces three unique flavors – Ube Matcha, Okinawa Matcha, and Roseberry Matcha – each offering a delicious twist on the beloved matcha experience and designed to be mixed and matched with Cinnabon’s signature rolls for the ultimate indulgence.
The Matcha Collection features a delightful trio of flavors crafted to captivate the senses. Ube Matcha combines creamy ube milk with a velvety matcha cloud and a generous topping of ube crumbles, bringing together the earthy richness of matcha and the vibrant sweetness of purple ube.
Okinawa Matcha blends creamy Okinawa Japanese brown sugar milk with a smooth matcha layer and caramel biscuit crumble, creating a perfectly balanced drink with deep caramel notes and silky matcha texture.
Completing the collection is the Roseberry Matcha, a much-loved flavor in the UAE, featuring a creamy strawberry rose milk base layered with a velvety matcha cloud and adorned with delicate rose petals for a refreshing floral and fruity finish.
“With The Matcha Collection, we are bringing a new level of flavor innovation to our customers in the UAE,” said [Reza Sufi, Managing Director – Cravia Inc, the operator of Cinnabon in the UAE]. “Each beverage is designed not only to taste incredible on its own but to elevate the iconic Cinnabon rolls through exciting mix-and-match possibilities.”
The Matcha Collection is now available across all Cinnabon UAE locations and on major delivery platforms.
This innovative collection introduces three unique flavors – Ube Matcha, Okinawa Matcha, and Roseberry Matcha – each offering a delicious twist on the beloved matcha experience and designed to be mixed and matched with Cinnabon’s signature rolls for the ultimate indulgence.
The Matcha Collection features a delightful trio of flavors crafted to captivate the senses. Ube Matcha combines creamy ube milk with a velvety matcha cloud and a generous topping of ube crumbles, bringing together the earthy richness of matcha and the vibrant sweetness of purple ube.
Okinawa Matcha blends creamy Okinawa Japanese brown sugar milk with a smooth matcha layer and caramel biscuit crumble, creating a perfectly balanced drink with deep caramel notes and silky matcha texture.
Completing the collection is the Roseberry Matcha, a much-loved flavor in the UAE, featuring a creamy strawberry rose milk base layered with a velvety matcha cloud and adorned with delicate rose petals for a refreshing floral and fruity finish.
“With The Matcha Collection, we are bringing a new level of flavor innovation to our customers in the UAE,” said [Reza Sufi, Managing Director – Cravia Inc, the operator of Cinnabon in the UAE]. “Each beverage is designed not only to taste incredible on its own but to elevate the iconic Cinnabon rolls through exciting mix-and-match possibilities.”
The Matcha Collection is now available across all Cinnabon UAE locations and on major delivery platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment