Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'My True Birth As A Filmmaker Was Given By Nagarjuna'

The trailer of the much-anticipated drama "Shiva 4K Dolby Atmos" was unveiled on Wednesday in Hyderabad by Nagarjuna Akkineni and director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV).

The re-release marks 36 years since the original drama "Shiva" made a separate mark for itself in the Telugu cinema.

Speaking during the event, RGV said,“We are glad to be on the same stage together after 36 years, and we never imagined that we would be here again for the Shiva 4K re-release. I'm really grateful for this opportunity once again and for the creative freedom I received from Nagarjuna."

"I spent two months on sound design 36 years ago, and now, after all these years, I've been given the same creative freedom again. Nagarjuna encouraged us not to compromise and to use the best technology available to achieve the finest results. He has always believed in technology and trusted that I would do something different from others and that's why he gave me this opportunity. The original sound was re-done and converted to a Dolby Atmos mix using advanced AI engineering. Damodar, who did the sound effects for Shiva, has his grandson working on this new version, and the results are even better than before. The remastered version of Shiva looks so fresh and sharp."

"I was born biologically by my parents, but my true birth as a filmmaker was given by Nagarjuna,” RGV said, after which the two shared a warm hug.

Nagarjuna, who essays the lead in "Shiva" shared, "Thirty-six years ago, Ram Gopal Varma directed Shiva and made me a big star. I saw the remastered version of Shiva 4K today, and it has come out extremely well."

"RGV has been working really hard for the past six months to make this re-release happen. When I watched the remastered version, I wondered why we don't have that kind of sound in today's movies. Your parents' generation watched Shiva with monologue sound, but now you will experience it in Dolby Atmos. Everyone will be blown away by the Shiva 4K experience. I wouldn't be surprised if, even after 36 years, we find ourselves standing together on a similar stage again," he added.