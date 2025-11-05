Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Battery Recycling Market Statistics To Hit $77.1 Billion By 2034 Driven By EV Adoption & Sustainability Push


2025-11-05 12:16:04
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the battery recycling market size was valued at $26.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $77.1 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2034. The increasing global focus on sustainability, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and stringent regulations for safe battery disposal are driving significant growth across the industry.

Download PDF Brochure:

🌱 Introduction: Why Battery Recycling Matters

Battery recycling is the process of recovering valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and lead from used or end-of-life batteries. With growing dependence on portable electronics, renewable energy storage, and electric mobility, the consumption of batteries has risen sharply. Improper disposal can lead to soil pollution, groundwater contamination, and toxic chemical leakage, making safe recycling not only an environmental responsibility but also an economic necessity.

Recycling supports the circular economy, reduces the strain on mining resources, stabilizes raw material supply, and helps battery manufacturers lower production costs. The battery recycling market share is increasing as governments and industries adopt eco-friendly solutions to support decarbonization goals.

⚡ Market Dynamics

Demand Surge from Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The rapid expansion of the EV industry is one of the primary drivers of the battery recycling market. Lithium-ion batteries used in EVs typically last 8–15 years. As early-generation EVs reach end-of-life, the volume of spent batteries is increasing significantly.

Initiatives such as:

PM E-DRIVE Scheme (2024) promoting electric two- and three-wheelers

PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme (2024) for electric public transport

are accelerating EV adoption and shifting demand toward efficient battery recycling solutions.

Environmental Regulations Encouraging Sustainable Practices

Governments worldwide are imposing strict rules on battery disposal and waste management. Regulatory frameworks require manufacturers to take responsibility for used batteries, further boosting the recycling ecosystem.

Challenges: Complex & Hazardous Recycling Processes

However, lithium-ion battery recycling involves complex chemical recovery, requiring advanced processes such as:

Pyrometallurgy

Hydrometallurgy

Supercritical CO2 extraction

These processes are capital-intensive, technologically demanding, and require strict safety standards, which may restrain market growth in developing regions.

Procure This Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

🔍 Segments Overview

The battery recycling market is segmented by chemistry, recycling process, material, source, application, and region.

By Chemistry

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% due to EV expansion and energy storage installations.

Lead-acid batteries continue to represent a significant share due to widespread automotive and industrial usage.

By Recycling Process

Pyrometallurgy is projected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 11.0%, widely used for extracting metals from spent batteries.

Hydrometallurgy is gaining momentum for its higher recovery efficiency and lower emissions.

By Material

Electrolyte recovery is the fastest-growing segment due to advancements in solvent purification and lithium salt extraction technologies.

By Source

Automotive batteries lead the market and are projected to grow at 11.4% CAGR, driven by global EV sales and hybrid vehicle expansion.

By Application

The transportation sector is the fastest-growing application segment, with rising deployment of electric buses, trucks, and commercial fleets.

🌏 Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7%, led by:

Large EV production capabilities

Strong government recycling mandates

Leadership of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea

Companies such as CATL, GEM Co., Ltd., and Li-Cycle are expanding large-scale recycling facilities and material recovery hubs across the region.

🏭 Competitive Landscape

Key players in the battery recycling market include:

Cirba Solutions

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Aqua Metals, Inc.

EnerSys

Ecobat

American Battery Technology Company

East Penn Manufacturing

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

These companies are investing heavily in closed-loop recycling, innovative extraction methods, and capacity expansion.

Get a Customized Research Report:

🌟 Conclusion

The battery recycling market is positioned for strong growth due to the global shift toward clean energy, rising EV penetration, and the urgent need to recover valuable critical minerals. As recycling technologies advance and circular economy initiatives expand, battery recycling will play a central role in building a sustainable and resilient energy future.

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market


Battery Recycling Market


Energy Storage System Market


EV Battery Reuse Market


Sodium Ion Battery Market


Lithium Sulfur Battery Market


Lithium-ion Battery Market


Battery Swapping Market


Battery Technology Market


Lead–Acid Battery Market


Redox Flow Battery Market


Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) Market


U.S. Forklift Battery Market


Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

MENAFN05112025003118003196ID1110296756



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search