Shoolini University Develops Breakthrough Method To Turn Brewery Waste Into Diabetic-Friendly Sweetener
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Solan, 4 November 2025: Marking a significant step toward healthier and more sustainable food solutions, a scientist at Shoolini University, Dr. Srishti Mathur, has developed the first biotechnological method to produce xylitol - a natural, low-calorie sweetener with a glycemic index of just 7, compared to sugar's 68. This diabetic-friendly alternative is created by converting brewer's spent grain (BSG), the primary by-product of beer production, into a high-value, eco-friendly sugar substitute. The innovation not only transforms industrial waste into a valuable resource but also helps address the growing challenge of diabetes while advancing environmental sustainability. The research was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Head, School of Bioengineering and Food Technology, Shoolini University, and Dr. Vinod Kumar, Professor, Shoolini University, ensuring rigorous scientific oversight throughout the process.
The process has resulted in four patents and represents a major advancement over conventional xylitol production, which relies on chemical-heavy, energy-intensive hydrogenation of xylose. Dr. Mathur's yeast-based fermentation method employs Pichia fermentans, a strain procured from Cranfield University, UK, avoids harsh chemicals, reduces production costs by approximately 40%, and could lower prices by $2 per kilogram, making xylitol more affordable and accessible, while being recognized as an eco-friendly and sustainable industrial process.
Xylitol approved for use in India by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and is also recognized as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the U.S. FDA. The sweetener can be used in sugar-free chocolates, chewing gums, beverages, and diabetic-friendly desserts, making it ideal for everyday use in foods and drinks. Its dental benefits are scientifically recognized, helping to reduce harmful oral bacteria and lower the risk of dental caries.
Dr. Srishti Mathur said, "This innovation highlights the potential of transforming industrial by-products into valuable resources. Producing xylitol from brewer's spent grain provides a cost-effective, health-promoting sweetener while promoting sustainable industrial practices and addressing pressing global challenges such as waste management and public health."
The research also supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 12 and SDG 9) by promoting responsible consumption, circular economy practices, and sustainable industrial innovation, turning a product that often ends up in landfills into a valuable resource.
Amid rising global diabetes rates and the increasing accumulation of industrial waste, this discovery provides a timely, practical, and transformative solution, demonstrating how biotechnology can address everyday challenges, deliver consumer benefits, and contribute positively to the environment, while potentially reshaping the $1.2 billion global xylitol market.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University, nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its research-driven approach and consistently ranks among India's top private universities. It has been recognized as India's No. 1 Private University in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 and as a Top 100 NIRF University in 2024, further distinguished by its NAAC A+ accreditation.
