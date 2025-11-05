Netanyahu May Visit Delhi As India, Israel Push Trade Corridor

EAM Jaishankar with Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar during a meeting, in New Delhi. Photo credit X

New Delhi ~ India and Israel on Tuesday held high-level discussions to deepen strategic cooperation in areas ranging from counter-terrorism to trade and connectivity, with both sides exploring the next steps for implementing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and preparing the ground for a likely visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New Delhi in the coming months.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, who is on a three-day visit to India, met in the capital and discussed“comprehensive cooperation” across political, economic, and security domains, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Officials familiar with the talks said the IMEC project, which was announced during the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, figured prominently in the meeting. The initiative - connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe through ports, rail, and road networks - is being viewed as a transformative step in regional connectivity and trade integration.

Both ministers also reaffirmed their shared stance on countering terrorism, with Jaishankar calling for a“global approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms.” Sa'ar, echoing the sentiment, said Israel was fighting“radical terror states”, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and reaffirmed Israel's commitment to regional stability.

On the diplomatic front, Sa'ar's visit is being seen as part of preparations for Netanyahu's proposed trip to India, which would mark another milestone in the growing India-Israel partnership that has seen expanding cooperation in defence, agriculture, innovation, and high technology.

During their meeting, both ministers also took stock of progress in bilateral investment and trade agreements and discussed possibilities of direct Air India flights to Israel starting early next year.