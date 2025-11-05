LG, CM Greet People On Guru Nanak Jayanti

File photo

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is being celebrated tomorrow.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said:” On the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all. Guru Nanak Dev ji's life and message of equality, love, brotherhood, compassion and truthfulness is an inspiration for all humanity.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us to lead a virtuous and noble life. His Prakash Parv is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the task of creating a just, fair and humane society and practice the revered Guru's noble teachings in our daily lives. Let us take a pledge to work with dedication and commitment to root out any divisive tendencies in our society and uphold the universal values of peace and harmony”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the Sikh community and the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. In his message, the Chief Minister said that the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji-rooted in compassion, equality, and selfless service-continue to illuminate the path of humanity and inspire people across the world. He underlined the importance of embracing these universal values to build a society founded on mutual respect, harmony, and inclusivity.

Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the divine message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji would continue to guide Jammu and Kashmir towards greater unity, peace, and prosperity

