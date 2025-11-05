Chinese Company To Launch Grain Processing Project In Kazakhstan's Akmola

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Akim (governor) of Kazakhstan's Akmola Region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, and Shi Kerong, Chairman of the Board of Hopefull Grain & Oil Group, signed a strategic framework agreement for a major grain processing project in the region during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025), Trend reports via the Akim's Office of the Akmola region.

The project, with a total investment of $1.5 billion, will be implemented in two stages. The first stage involves the construction of a combined heat and power plant (CHP) to provide environmentally friendly energy, ensuring a stable power supply for the factory and creating infrastructure to support the rapidly growing Astana agglomeration. The second stage includes building a high-tech grain processing plant using modern clean technologies with minimal environmental impact.

The facility will produce high value-added products such as citric acid, glucose-fructose syrups, bioethanol, and protein-rich feed concentrates.

“This is the second deep-processing grain project in the region implemented under the direction of the Head of State, which will allow the production of high value-added products and strengthen the region's industrial potential,” said Akim Akhmetzhanov.

The project is expected to drive industrial and agro-industrial development in the region, increase Kazakhstan's export potential, create hundreds of jobs, and enhance national food security.

In addition to the main production facilities, Hopefull Grain & Oil Group plans to establish an industrial park with the necessary energy, transport, and engineering infrastructure. This will attract processing and logistics companies and create a new industrial cluster in the district.