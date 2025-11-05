'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik Tells Tanya Mittal That She Isn't 'Honest, Good Person'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The upcoming episode of“Bigg Boss 19” will see a tense exchange between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal during the ration task, when the singer-composer will call her out for being“dishonest” and“not being a good person.”

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned:“Ration task bana emotional task! Amaal aur Tanya ke beech hua matbhed, aur ho gayi aansuon ki barish.”

As the voice of Bigg Boss announced the ration task, asking contestants to“fill in the blanks,” Amaal took the opportunity to confront Tanya.

He told her:“I don't think you are a good and honest person. The propaganda you've spread about truth and goodness - I think that's a lie. I don't know if you've been pretending just to maintain a good friendship with me. Bluffing so much, at least take a stand.”

Tanya responded calmly, saying:“You are seeing it right, right? You never felt it was true.”

Amaal replied:“I am seeing it right.”

Tanya was later seen sitting alone in the garden area and crying after listening to Amaal's harsh words during the task.

This week's names for eviction include Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Pranit More was recently evicted from the show due to health reasons in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, which is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother,

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.