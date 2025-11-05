Who Was Gopichand Hinduja? The Life And Legacy Of Britain's Richest Man

Gopichand Hinduja Life Story:Renowned industrialist and Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja has passed away at the age of 85. The second eldest of the Hinduja brothers, he assumed leadership of the group following the passing of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja, in May 2023. Widely known in business circles as GP Hinduja, he played a pivotal role in expanding the family enterprise into a global powerhouse. Discover details about Gopichand Hinduja's education, career, family, net worth, and the extraordinary journey that made him Britain's richest man.

Who is in Gopichand P Hinduja's Family?

Gopichand Hinduja is survived by his wife Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita. Earlier this year, The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 named Gopichand and his family as the richest family in Britain. However, they had achieved this title several times before.

Gopichand P Hinduja's Career and the Story of the Hinduja Group

Gopichand Hinduja began his journey in 1959 by joining the family business in Mumbai. At that time, the Hinduja Group was a small trading business operating between India and West Asia. But under his leadership, the company gradually grew into a $20 billion multinational corporation. Gopichand P Hinduja made some major decisions in his career, including-



1984: The acquisition of Gulf Oil. This marked the Hinduja Group's first step into the global energy sector.

1987: He acquired the then-struggling Ashok Leyland company and, within a few years, turned it into one of India's top vehicle manufacturers.

After this, the group expanded into the power, infrastructure, finance, media, lubricants, and automobile sectors. He played a crucial role in India's industrial growth by investing heavily in large-scale energy projects in the country.

Gopichand Hinduja's Educational Qualification

Gopichand Hinduja graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai. He was awarded honorary doctorates by two universities: a Doctor of Law from the University of Westminster and a Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

How did the Hinduja Group start?

In 1919, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja laid the foundation of this group in Iran. Later, in 1979, the company's headquarters moved to London. Today, the Hinduja Group operates in many countries around the world. The group's businesses include banking, automotive, energy, healthcare, media, defense, and infrastructure. The group employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. It has a strong presence in India, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the USA.

Gopichand Hinduja's Net Worth and Legacy

Gopichand Hinduja was not just an industrialist; he was a symbol of India's global business success. He showed how foresight and correct decisions can transform a trading business into a multi-billion dollar empire. According to The Sunday Times Rich List 2024, the Hinduja family's total wealth was estimated at 37 billion pounds (over approx. ₹3.9 lakh crore), making them the richest family in Britain.