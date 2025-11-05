Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shocking! This Heroine Rejected Rajinikanth's Offer Four Times In A Row

Shocking! This Heroine Rejected Rajinikanth's Offer Four Times In A Row


2025-11-05 12:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Many heroines wait for a chance to act in at least one film with Rajinikanth. But do you know which heroine rejected four movie offers to star alongside the superstar?

Rajinikanth is a superstar across India. At 74, he still delivers hits. Any heroine would love to work with him, but one star rejected him four times. Who is she?

She was first offered a role in Rajinikanth's 1999 film 'Narasimha' (Padayappa) but refused. Busy in Bollywood, she also turned down 'Baba.' Manisha Koirala took the role.

She was the first choice for 'Chandramukhi' but refused, so Jyothika was cast. She also turned down 'Sivaji,' with the role going to Shriya Saran. This heroine is Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai rejected four Rajinikanth films before finally starring in Shankar's 'Robo' (Enthiran). The film was a blockbuster, and her decision appeased his fans.

AsiaNet News

