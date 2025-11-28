Abu Dhabi T10: Qavalry, Stallions, Titans And Bulls Set For Playoff Battles

After a gruelling league phase, the Abu Dhabi T10 is set for the mouthwatering playoff rounds with Quetta Qavalry taking on Aspin Stallions in Qualifier 1 and Ajman Titans facing the UAE Bulls in the Eliminator at Zayed Cricket Stadiums.

Both the games will be played on Saturday.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will advance to Sunday's final while the loser will take on the winner of the Eliminator for a place in the title decider.

On Thursday, the last day of the league phase, the UAE Bulls beat Ajman Titans by three wickets, Royal Champs defeated Quetta Qavalry by 14 runs and Deccan Gladiators beat Vista Riders by 19 runs.

A thunderous knock from Kieron Pollard helped the UAE Bulls overcome Ajman Titans.

The Bulls completed the chase of 127 with an over to spare after overcoming an early setback. Wasim Akram struck twice in the opening over to remove Phil Salt and Rovman Powell, but Tim David shifted momentum with a blistering knock of 40 off 12 balls that included five sixes and two fours before Piyush Chawla dismissed him in the fourth over.

Sunil Narine kept the innings moving with 26 off 13 and five boundaries until Chris Green removed him at 82/5 in the sixth. Romario Shepherd added 19 off 11, while Kieron Pollard finished unbeaten on 27 off 11, striking three sixes in the ninth over as the Bulls sealed victory in nine overs.

Earlier, the Titans' innings was built on quick contributions throughout the innings. Aneurin Donald scored 24 off 11 and Alex Hales added 13 off 7 in a brisk 36-run opening stand.

Riley Rossouw chipped in with 26 off 12 and Joe Clarke contributed 15 off 8 before Moeen Ali top scored with an unbeaten 29 off 11 that included two fours and two sixes. Qais Ahmad finished as the Bulls' most effective bowler with figures of 2/23.