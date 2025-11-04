403
Winner Of Lulu-Parachute E-Raffle Receives Car Key
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket, in collaboration with Parachute Advanced, has celebrated the winner of the 'Shop to Win' e-Raffle Campaign with a special key handover ceremony.
Leandro Ordonez (coupon number 40-45-09-79-95-22-57) received the keys to a brand-new MG ZS 2025 (1.5Ltr STD Blue) from LuLu Hypermarket regional director Shanavas Padiyath.
LuLu Hypermarket congratulated Ordonez and thanked all customers who participated in the campaign.
