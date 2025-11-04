403
Honor X9d 5G Launched At Lulu Hypermarket
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Honor, in partnership with Tradetec Group, announced the official launch of its latest smartphone, the Honor X9d 5G, at Lulu Hypermarket Gharafa, one of the largest full-line retailers in the GCC.
The launch event featured Honor Qatar country head Gao Dong, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar buying manager Shiyas, operations manager Basheer, marketing manager Mohamed Shihab, Honor's marketing head Chengjunsong, sales director Hanish Hamza, Tradetec Group brand manager Nisar and industry partners.
Attendees had the opportunity to experience the Honor X9d 5G firsthand, witnessing its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance, a statement said.
Engineered for durability and equipped with a long-lasting battery, the Honor X9d ensures reliable performance for daily use, setting a new benchmark for mid-range smartphones in Qatar.
A spokesperson from LuLu Hypermarket highlighted the brand's dedication to delivering the latest technology to its customers, noting that Lulu Qatar achieved the number one position in pre-orders for the Honor X9d. The spokesperson reiterated Lulu's mission to make global technology experiences accessible to all shoppers.
The Honor X9d 5G is now available at all LuLu Hypermarket outlets across Qatar – a durable, high-performance smartphone that redefines value and innovation for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike, the statement added.
