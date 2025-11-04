403
Doha Political Declaration Crucial Step Towards Achieving Inclusive Social Development: Baerbock
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Annalena Baerbock stated that Tuesday's adoption of the Doha Political Declaration represents a crucial step towards achieving inclusive social development that leaves no one behind, and that Doha should be the final stage on this path that began in Copenhagen three decades ago.
In her address at the opening session of the Second World Summit for Social Development - Doha 2025, she recalled the experience shaped by the 1995 Copenhagen Conference, saying: "Copenhagen taught us 30 years ago that social development and inclusion is essential for strong societies. Today, Doha must go the last mile and teach us how to leave no one behind, end social injustice, and guarantee dignity for everyone." Baerbock added that the past three decades have seen "tangible progress," saying: "Unemployment, which stood at 1bn people, 30% of the global workforce in 1995 fell to a historic low of 5% in 2024." However, she noted that "economic growth alone has been insufficient to pull people in all regions out of poverty," as gaps widen and structural imbalances persist, leaving millions marginalised.
On these gaps, she pointed out that girls in many countries find themselves left behind for reasons beyond their control. She added, "Copenhagen has allowed millions to take a step forward. But far too many have remained stuck or have even fallen further back. 800mn people still live in extreme poverty. In some countries, half of the girls do not even go to primary school.”
Baerbock continued by saying: "While unemployment has fallen to 5% globally, this hides vast disparities. For instance, unemployment stands at less than 1% in some countries, yet it amounts to more than 20% in others. And young people remain three times more likely to be unemployed. These are undeniable facts, and we must join forces in order to make life fair for everyone work towards a world that is fair to everyone, regardless of their birthplace or circumstances.”
Regarding shared challenges, she emphasized that the climate crisis is the biggest obstacle to social development, noting that climate disasters cause the collapse of social services and an immediate decline in GDP. Just last week, Hurricane Melissa barreled through the Caribbean, causing $2bn in losses. Such disasters directly account for at least $200bn in annual losses, she said, adding: "If we continue like this, it is estimated that if the planet warms by more than two degrees, almost 200mn more people could face food insecurity.”
She said that hunger and poverty are also drivers of displacement. And displacement, in turn, leads to insecurity and instability. Thus begins a vicious circle, stressing that the opportunity still exists to reduce emissions and keep the temperature rise below two degrees. "Fighting the climate crisis and ending hunger and poverty is not merely an act of charity. It is a matter of security and self-interest for all countries.”
Baerbock also called for the adoption of interconnected solutions for social development, noting that the Doha Declaration, as well as the SDGs, call for holistic strategies because eradicating hunger cannot be achieved in isolation from education, equality, or decent work. They are not separate 17 goals, but rather an integrated framework where advancement in one area accelerates progress in others, she said.
Baerbock affirmed that the Doha Declaration was formulated with everyone's participation and delivering on this all together in unity won't be easy. "With the Declaration just adopted, with the promises we made, to level the playing field for all, once and forever," she added It is worth noting that the opening session of the conference witnessed the formal adoption of the Doha Political Declaration by the President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The declaration was agreed upon through an intergovernmental negotiation process held at the UN in New York. According to the UN, this declaration represents a pivotal moment in the global effort to accelerate social progress, eradicate poverty, and build more inclusive, just, and sustainable societies. Annalena Baerbock UNGA World Summit for Social Development
