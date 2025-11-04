GOP Megadonor Issues Stark Warning For US Retirees - Trump's Fed Attacks May Carry A 'Steep' Cost For Your Savings. How To Protect Your Nest Egg ASAP

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Ken Griffin, billionaire founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, is one of the Republican Party's top donors. Yet his latest critique of U.S. President Donald Trump is strikingly sharp.



In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Griffin blasted Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve and warned of the economic fallout such pressure could bring [1].

“The president's strategy of publicly criticizing the Fed, suggesting the dismissal of governors and pressuring the central bank to adopt a more permissive stance toward inflation carries steep costs,” Griffin wrote with Anil Kashyap, an economics professor at the University of Chicago.

The Fed, tasked with maximizing employment and keeping prices stable, recently lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points and signaled two more cuts this year. Still, it noted,“Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated [2].”

Griffin argued it is in Trump's“best interest” to let the Fed act independently so it can make the tough decisions needed to tame inflation. Undermining that independence, he warned, risks severe economic damage - and could hurt the GOP politically.

“In a worst-case scenario, if the Fed visibly bows to political pressure and permits inflation to rise unchecked, tens of millions of retired Americans will see their savings diminished,” he wrote.“Senior voters - tired of bearing the brunt of inflation - could cost the administration dearly in the midterms.”

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, a reality already eating into Americans' savings. Over the past five years, the U.S. consumer price index has jumped 25% [3]. Looking further back is even more sobering: according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, $100 in 2025 buys what just $12.05 did in 1970 [4].

The good news? Savvy investors have long turned to certain assets to help protect their wealth from inflation's bite - regardless of how well the Fed does its job.

Gold

Gold has helped people preserve their wealth for thousands of years. Today, its appeal is simple: unlike fiat currencies, the yellow metal can't be printed at will by central banks.

It's also widely regarded as the ultimate safe haven. Gold is not tied to any one country, currency or economy and in times of economic turmoil or geopolitical uncertainty, investors often flock to it - driving prices higher.

Over the past 12 months, the price of the precious metal has surged by more than 35%.

Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has repeatedly emphasized gold's importance in a resilient portfolio.

“People don't have, typically, an adequate amount of gold in their portfolio,” he told CNBC earlier this year.“When bad times come, gold is a very effective diversifier.”

A gold IRA is one option for building up your retirement fund with an inflation-hedging asset.

Opening a gold IRA with the help of Goldco allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals in physical forms, while also providing the significant tax advantages of an IRA.

With a minimum purchase of $10,000, Goldco offers free shipping and access to a library of retirement resources. Plus, the company will match up to 10% of qualified purchases in free silver.

If you're curious whether this is the right investment to diversify your portfolio, you can download your free gold and silver information guide today.

Real estate

Gold isn't the only asset investors rely on to preserve their purchasing power. Real estate has also proven to be a powerful hedge.

When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labor and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts for inflation.

Over the past five years, the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index has jumped by more than 50%, reflecting strong demand and limited housing supply [5].

Of course, high home prices can make buying a home more challenging, especially with mortgage rates still elevated. And being a landlord isn't exactly hands-off work - managing tenants, maintenance and repairs can quickly eat into your time (and returns).

The good news? You don't need to buy a property outright - or deal with leaky faucets - to invest in real estate today. Crowdfunding platforms like Arrived offer an easier way to get exposure to this income-generating asset class.

Backed by world class investors like Jeff Bezos, Arrived allows you to invest in shares of rental homes with as little as $100 - all without the hassle of mowing lawns, fixing leaky faucets or handling difficult tenants.

The process is simple: browse a curated selection of homes that have been vetted for their appreciation and income potential. Once you find a property you like, select the number of shares you'd like to purchase and then sit back as you start receiving any positive rental income distributions from your investment.

Another option is First National Realty Partners (FNRP), which allows accredited investors to diversify their portfolio through grocery-anchored commercial properties without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can own a share of properties leased by national brands like Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart, which provide essential goods to their communities. Thanks to Triple Net (NNN) leases, accredited investors are able to invest in these properties without worrying about tenant costs cutting into their potential returns.

Simply answer a few questions - including how much you would like to invest - to start browsing their full list of available properties.



